Texas AG Ken Paxton investigates Plano ISD over antisemitism claims

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into Plano ISD, alleging the district is engaging in antisemitic behavior. The investigation is based on reports of the district providing "excused absences" for student-led pro-Palestinian walkouts and using biased instructional materials. Plano ISD has denied the allegations, calling them "baseless" and stating that the district does not promote or facilitate antisemitism.



The demand letter from Attorney General Paxton is being seen by some as a political move heading into the primary.

Paxton aligns himself closely with President Trump, who is waging a very public war with universities like Harvard and Columbia over claims of antisemitism.

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton sent a letter on Thursday to Plano ISD, opening an investigation into alleged antisemitic behavior.

Paxton says the allegations include:

"Reports indicate there have been school-sponsored pro-Palestinian walkouts, for which the school provided "excused absences" to participating students. And parents have reported widespread anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric in curriculum and classroom discussions to school administrators, board members, and City of Plano councilmembers."

Paxton did not provide specific examples where pro-Palestinian viewpoints would amount to antisemitism.

He is demanding the district provide documentation of the anti-Israel curriculum, and disciplinary actions for students who participated in what he calls ‘pro-Palestinian’ or ‘anti-Israel’ walkouts.

On Thursday afternoon, Plano ISD pushed back on Paxton’s claims in a statement saying,

"Any suggestion that Plano ISD promotes or facilitates antisemitism is false and inconsistent with our values, policies and ongoing actions...We are confident that these baseless allegations will not withstand scrutiny, and we expect elected officials to report their findings honestly when their review concludes."

FOX 4’s Steven Dial spoke to SMU political scientist Cal Jilson about how the politics of this heated topic can appear like Paxton is doing something to gain votes with his base.

"There has been a big change. There has been a focus on the right. On Israel, and its war on Gaza, and any criticism of Israel is now also considered to be anti-Semitic," said Jilson.

"I do think that the Attorney General, who is now focused on running for the United States Senate, is looking for any kind of cutting issue that he thinks will cut his way. And anti-Semitism and support for Israel has become a dominant idea on the right. And so, he thinks that this is an advantage to him in a Republican primary to be publicly going after antisemitism."

Paxton told Plano ISD officials as we approached the two-year anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attack on Israel. He wants the district to take steps to combat antisemitism.

The district has 10 days to respond to the letter.