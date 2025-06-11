Texas activates National Guard amidst "Anti-ICE" protests

The Brief Texas has activated its National Guard in response to ongoing "Anti-ICE" protests across the state. The number and specific locations of deployed troops are not disclosed by Governor Abbott. Protests in Dallas and Austin have led to arrests and officer injuries, with more demonstrations expected.



Texas city leaders said they were well aware that a number of protests and demonstrations were scheduled in the coming days.

What took many by surprise was that the Texas National Guard resources were being activated, some say, with little to no warning.

Big picture view:

Texas and its leaders do not want a carbon-copy of the recent unrest in Southern California, over the White House's crackdown on immigration enforcement.

Governor Greg Abbott wouldn't disclose how many troops will be deployed or where they'll go.

Only saying they'll stage in strategic locations.

"As it concerns our tactics and things like that, we don’t disclose those publicly," said Abbott. "That includes the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers as well as the Texas National Guard, in strategic locations, where they can provide the most robust response needed."

It's also not clear whether any will be pulled from southern border missions to assist.

Texas "Anti-ICE" protests

"Anti-ICE" demonstrations were held earlier this week, in Dallas, yielding one arrest.

While down in Austin, at least 13 people were taken into custody, and four officers were slightly hurt.

On Thursday evening, hundreds turned out in San Antonio. The protesters were seen waving flags and holding signs reading "no human is illegal".

What they're saying:

Officers say they appreciate people having the right to protest and assemble. Just not putting people or property at risk.

"If police intervention becomes necessary, it will be carried out by department policy with strong emphasis on public safety," said Chief William McManus of the San Antonio Police Department. "If police intervention becomes necessary, it will be carried out by department policy with strong emphasis on public safety."

Oddly, when San Antonio leaders were asked specifically about the Texas National Guard being deployed to help, it was almost news to them.

"If they happen to be deployed when we’re here, we will make contact with the commander of that force, and we’ll make sure they know what we’re doing, and we know what they’re doing," said Chief McManus.

What's next:

FOX 4’s Casey Stegall is trying to seek clarification from North Texas municipalities to see if anyone has received a heads-up or if people can expect to see some military equipment or personnel around.