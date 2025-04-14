'Texas 7' member Randy Halprin's case stalls after DA asks to recuse himself

The Brief Randy Halprin is a member of the "Texas 7" gang, which escaped from prison in 2000. He and six others were sentenced to death for the murder of Irving police officer Aubrey Hawkins. An appeals court granted Halprin a new trial because the judge in his first trial made antisemitic comments about him. Monday morning's hearing was supposed to be about one of Halprin's court-appointed defense attorneys, which the DA's office wanted removed from the case because of a conflict of interest. Now DA John Creuzot is asking to remove himself from the case.



The case against one of the "Texas 7" death row inmates is on hold until a judge can hear a motion to recuse Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

If the judge agrees with the motion, the proceedings leading up to the high-profile trial will start over.

Randy Halprin Court Hearing Today

What's new:

Monday’s hearing was supposed to consider a motion to have one of Randy Halprin’s court-appointed attorneys, Heath Harris, removed from the defense team because he previously worked in the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Harris has denied any involvement in the prosecution or post-conviction cases of the "Texas 7" and has accused the DA of trying to stall the case.

But Judge Lela Mays said she could not consider the motion because the DA’s office filed a new motion late Friday afternoon.

"We are not going to be able to have this hearing today based on a motion to recuse from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. And with that being the case, that is going to have to be the very first thing that is heard as it relates to this case," Judge Mays said.

She did not let either side comment on the new motion.

However, Halprin’s defense team expressed some frustration about the delay.

"We would like to make sure that we put on record that we’re requesting a speedy trial at this time because, again, we’ve gotten delay after delay, and I want to make sure that my client's rights are protected from any other potential motions that will further delay this process," Harris said.

What we don't know:

The paperwork for DA Creuzot's motion is not yet available on the court's website, so his reasoning for requesting a recusal is not yet clear.

It's suspected to be a possible conflict of interest within the DA's office.

What's next:

A hearing for that motion was set for later this week.

Who are Randy Halprin and the ‘Texas 7’?

The backstory:

Halprin, who is now 47, was one of seven inmates who became known as the "Texas 7."

In December of 2000, they escaped from a South Texas prison and then committed several robberies, including one at an Irving sporting goods store where they shot and killed 29-year-old Irving police officer Aubrey Hawkins.

Halprin is one of only two members of the "Texas 7" still alive.

Larry Harper killed himself before the group was arrested. Four others – Joseph Garcia, Donald Newbury, Michael Rodriguez, and George Rivas – have been executed. Patrick Murphy is still awaiting execution.

Appeals court orders new trial

What we know:

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halted Halprin’s execution in 2019.

This past November, the court overturned the conviction and ordered that Halprin be given a new trial.

New evidence supported the argument that Judge Vickers Cunningham, who presided over Halprin's original trial, held a strong bias against the defendant because he is Jewish.

"The uncontradicted evidence supports a finding that Cunningham formed an opinion about Halprin that derived from an extrajudicial factor — Cunningham’s poisonous antisemitism," the appeals court wrote in its ruling.

Cunningham is now retired from the bench and works as an attorney in a private practice.

He has not commented on Halprin’s case.