Suspect arrested for fatal shooting outside North Texas club
TERRELL, Texas - Police made an arrest for a fatal shooting outside a club in Terrell that killed a 27-year-old man early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., at Swing Doors club on FM 148.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot, Bryan Squires. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police identified 34-year-old Nicholas Longoria as the shooter after speaking with several witnesses.
Investigators said Longoria and his girlfriend got into an argument with a group of people in the club.
The argument continued outside, where police said Longoria shot Squires.
Longoria was arrested hours later and charged with murder.