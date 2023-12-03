Suspect arrested for fatal shooting outside North Texas club

Police made an arrest for a fatal shooting outside a club in Terrell that killed a 27-year-old man early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., at Swing Doors club on FM 148.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot, Bryan Squires. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified 34-year-old Nicholas Longoria as the shooter after speaking with several witnesses.

Investigators said Longoria and his girlfriend got into an argument with a group of people in the club.

The argument continued outside, where police said Longoria shot Squires.

Longoria was arrested hours later and charged with murder.