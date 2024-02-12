Terrell police officer surprised by sister's return from deployment
TERRELL, Texas - A Terrell police officer got a happy surprise at work.
Officer Hunter Martinez got a surprise visit from his sister Destiny, who is now back home for good after being deployed overseas.
When Hunter saw his sister he was shocked.
"Oh [expletive]!" you can hear him say in the video before running to give his sister a big hug.
Hunter is then seen wiping tears from his face.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Source: Martinez Family)
He is expected to leave on deployment next month for a six-month tour of duty.
Destiny also surprised her dad at his home.
She casually walks into the front door and says hello to her family.
Her dad quickly gives her a big hug.
"I was so worried about you," he can be heard saying.