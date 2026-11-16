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The Brief A driver was arrested in Van Zandt County after a Terrell police K9 detected suspected drugs during a late-night traffic stop. Officers seized a gun, $11,000 in cash, and large quantities of suspected cocaine, marijuana, THC products, mushrooms, and DMT. Police have not yet released the driver's identity or the initial reason for the traffic stop.



A driver was arrested after a police dog alerted officers to suspected drugs during a traffic stop in Van Zandt County. The K9 led officers to seize marijuana, other suspected drugs, about $11,000 and a gun, according to Terrell Police Department.

Terrell K9 assists Texas DPS

What we know:

The stop happened about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Terrell police Officer M. Anders and a police dog, named Drake, assisted a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper with the investigation.

Drake was alerted to the presence of narcotics while sniffing the outside of the vehicle, police said. The trooper and Anders then searched the vehicle.

According to the department, officers seized approximately:

93 grams of suspected cocaine.

18 pounds of marijuana.

43 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

33.5 pounds of suspected THC products.

400 grams of suspected DMT.

$11,000 in cash.

One firearm

Charges filed against the suspect

What they're saying:

In the press release, Terrell police said the driver was arrested on four counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, along with charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, money laundering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the press release, Terrell police said the driver was arrested on four counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, along with charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, money laundering and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department did not identify the driver or provide the reason for the traffic stop in its release.