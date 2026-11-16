Dallas Weather: Sunshine returns to North Texas after a chilly weekend

The Brief Morning clouds will clear out, leading to a sunny and cool Monday with highs near 60. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s tonight. A warming trend will push temperatures into the 70s by the end of the week.



North Texas residents can expect plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures for Monday and Tuesday after a cold and wet weekend.

Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons

What we know:

Early morning clouds and sprinkles will give way to full sun on Monday. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Thick clouds along the I-35 corridor will move out by mid to late morning.

Clear skies will bring cold temperatures tonight, with lows dropping into the mid-30s in places like Jacksboro and Sherman, and the low 40s in DFW.

Tuesday will be pleasant and sunny, with light winds and highs in the low to mid-60s.

The Four P's

What you can do:

With temperatures dropping near freezing tonight in some northern areas, residents should remember the four P's and bring in or cover sensitive plants.

Pipes: Allow a faucet to drip continuously during freezing temperatures to prevent pipes from freezing.

People: Dress in layers with hats and gloves, especially during wind chills

Pets: Ensure outdoor pets have access to unfrozen water and extra food, as they use more energy to stay warm.

Plants: Bring small plants indoors, especially succulents. Cover outdoor plants with blankets or cardboard for insulation.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

California sees massive waves

Big picture view:

El Nino is known to bring stronger storms and bigger waves to the California coast. Huge waves hit California over the weekend, flooding beaches, streets and piers in the Bay Area. The National Weather Service reported waves reaching up to 50 feet south of San Francisco.

Looking ahead in North Texas

What's next:

A warming trend will arrive quickly in North Texas later this week. While mornings will remain chilly, afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid-70s by Thursday and Friday, pushing past the region's average high of 66.

Clouds will increase mid to late week, but those days are expected to remain rain-free. A new weather front arrives late Saturday into Sunday, bringing low rain chances to the area without cooling temperatures significantly.