Terrell Police chase ends in arrest, Children found in suspect's vehicle

The Brief A traffic stop in Terrell escalated into a police pursuit with 27-year-old Eddie Jenkins from Dallas. Jenkins was apprehended after the pursuit, which remained within Terrell city limits. Three young children, aged two to five, were in the vehicle during the pursuit, leading to child endangerment charges among others.



A Dallas man faces multiple charges, including three counts of child endangerment, after leading Terrell police on a pursuit with three young children in his vehicle.

Terrell police chase

What we know:

Terrell Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of S Virginia Street at approximately 8:11 a.m.

The suspect, 27-year-old Eddie Jenkins from Dallas, initially stopped and then fled the scene, leading officers in a pursuit. The pursuit remained in the city limits of Terrell, ending at the intersection of Ross and Laurel Trail North.

During this pursuit, the vehicle was occupied by three juveniles, whose ages ranged from two to five years old.

What's next:

Jenkins was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held on several warrants from Garland, Flower Mound and Allen Police Departments, along with new charges for unlawful carry of a firearm, evading arrest, detention with a vehicle and three counts of abandoning/endangering a child with intent, knowing, reckless, criminal negligence.