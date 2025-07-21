Terrell Police chase ends in arrest, Children found in suspect's vehicle
TERRELL, Texas - A Dallas man faces multiple charges, including three counts of child endangerment, after leading Terrell police on a pursuit with three young children in his vehicle.
Terrell police chase
What we know:
Terrell Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of S Virginia Street at approximately 8:11 a.m.
The suspect, 27-year-old Eddie Jenkins from Dallas, initially stopped and then fled the scene, leading officers in a pursuit. The pursuit remained in the city limits of Terrell, ending at the intersection of Ross and Laurel Trail North.
During this pursuit, the vehicle was occupied by three juveniles, whose ages ranged from two to five years old.
What's next:
Jenkins was taken into custody without incident.
He is being held on several warrants from Garland, Flower Mound and Allen Police Departments, along with new charges for unlawful carry of a firearm, evading arrest, detention with a vehicle and three counts of abandoning/endangering a child with intent, knowing, reckless, criminal negligence.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Terrell Police Department.