Terrell ISD student hit by car on first day of school

A student was hit by a car while being dropped off at school in the Terrell Independent School District.

Terrell ISD officials said it happened around 7:20 a.m. on Monday at Furlough Middle School.

The student exhibited their parent’s vehicle and was struck by a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, officials said.

Thankfully, the student suffered only minor injuries.

They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The school district warned people in the community to slow down and pay attention to school zones now that school is back in session.

It also reminded parents to drop their children off in designated drop-off areas for safety reasons.