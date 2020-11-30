Terrell ISD extends Thanksgiving break to avoid COVID-19 outbreak

article

While students in many school districts are returning to class, it’s a different story in Terrell, east of Dallas.

The district extended its Thanksgiving break for another week because of several coronavirus cases among students and staff.

The number of cases in the district is relatively small but administrators feared they would grow if students were allowed back in class.

“To be very proactive, Terrell ISD has made the decision that we will extend our Thanksgiving by one week,” said Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock said in an interview before the holidays.

The superintendent encouraged families to avoid further exposure to the virus.

“This isn’t the time to go on a cross country road trip. This is the time to be in isolation, the be at home, to be just with your family,” she said. “We want to stop the spread. This would give us time over this two-week window to really allow any cases that are in incubation to play out. And then for us to come back and start strong and healthy on Monday, Dec 7.”

Classes will resume a week from Monday.

