Terrell Christmas Eve murder-suicide victims identified

The Brief Four people were found dead in a Terrell home on Christmas Eve in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The victims include a 66-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old boy; the 38-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While the investigation remains active, the specific motive and events leading up to the shootings are currently unknown.



The four people who were found dead inside a home in Terrell on Christmas Eve have been identified. Police have also implied their deaths were from an apparent murder-suicide.

Terrell Murder-Suicide

The backstory:

Officers were called to the home on Rash Lane in Terrell, located about 30 miles east of Dallas, on Christmas Eve for a welfare check.

They found the bodies of four people inside the house. All had gunshot wounds.

What's new:

Police have now identified the victims as 66-year-old Philip Dale Humphrey of Kaufman, 62-year-old Sherry Lynn Bostick of Terrell, and a 12-year-old male from Wills Point.

The little boy’s name was withheld at the request of his family.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Casey Dale Humphrey of Forney. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

What's next:

The Terrell Police Department said its investigation remains active. Detectives are still working to determine what happened and what led up to the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 469-474-2700.

Get Help

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text them at 88788 with the message "BEGIN."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.