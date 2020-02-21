Terminally ill teenager on a mission to give back offers to build a new fitness center for Dallas school

article

A Pennsylvania teenager with a terminal illness is dedicating the rest of his life to giving back. That includes giving a North Texas school a new gym.

Eric Erdman was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016. All the help and support he received while struggling through surgery after surgery inspired him to pay it forward.

He created the Give a Child a Voice Foundation to help struggling children – whether because of life-threatening childhood illness, child abuse or even bullying – find their voice.

This year the foundation held a contest to give one deserving school a new fitness center.

A teacher at Life School Oak Cliff in Dallas shared an emotional story about the adversity the charter school has faced and the lack of athletics facilities.

The school has lost a handful of students over the past two years to gun violence and suicide because of bullying. The students also must walk to the elementary school across the street to use their gym space or practice in a vacant gym next door that has no working bathrooms.

Erdman visited the school earlier this year to meet with the students and see the need first hand.

“We embraced him, brought him in, showed him everything. I feel he was really touched by us and that’s why he picked Life,” a student said.

On Thursday, Erdman announced via video chat that Life School Oak Cliff had won a new fitness center complete with a gym and weight room.

Link: giveachildavoice.us