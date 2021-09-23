Tennessee Kroger shooting: Police say 13 shot, 1 killed, shooter dead

The Memphis Police Department confirmed at least 13 victims in a shooting at a Kroger supermarket located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, Tennessee. One victim was dead. The shooter was also dead by a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to police.

Speaking at a press conference at 3:17 p.m. local time, police said the suspected shooter’s vehicle was still in the parking lot.

Police arrive on scene during a shooting incident at a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee,

The shooting prompted a lockdown of nearby Collierville High School, which was eventually lifted, according to a report from FOX 13.

FOX 13 crews said they witnessed two medical helicopters touch down outside the grocery store.

The ATF was reportedly headed to the scene to help with the investigation as multiple ambulances were seen being rushed from the area, FOX 13 reported.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.



