Teens arrested for fire that destroyed 7 homes under construction in McKinney

Two teenagers accused of starting a fire that destroyed several homes under construction in McKinney have been arrested.

Local and federal investigators said they identified the two young suspects by looking through the damage.

Seven homes being built were destroyed, and several others were damaged in last month's fire near Lake Forest Drive and Highway 380.

The teens are charged with criminal mischief.

Their names were not released because of their ages.