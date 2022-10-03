Teens arrested after police chase, crash in Arlington

article

Two juveniles were arrested Sunday night at the end of a police chase in Tarrant County.

Fort Worth police said officers spotted an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road near Trinity Boulevard and the East Loop.

Officers chased the vehicle into Arlington. At one point, the SUV hit another vehicle and kept going.

The chase ended after about 20 minutes. Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

The two suspects are both under the age of 18. Police didn’t give their exact age.

Their names and photos won’t be released because they are minors.

The person in the other vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries.