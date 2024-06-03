Teenagers, 13 and 14, crash into North Richland Hills home after high-speed chase

Police say three teenagers not even old enough to drive are responsible for a high-speed chase that ended after they crashed their BMW into a North Richland Hills home.

While the crash happened in North Richland Hills early Sunday, the chase started in nearby Watauga. Police say speeds got as high as 100 miles per hour.

Stephen Randles was proud of his well-kept North Richland Hills lawn. Now, it’s littered with car parts and debris.

"Right now, here is part of the car. Coil spring that was on the car," he said. "It looked like a war zone."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Watauga police say an officer tried to pull over a BMW for a traffic stop early Sunday. Then, a chase ensued going up to 100 miles per hour. Inside the BMW were 13- and 14-year-old kids.

A FOX 4 viewer sent a video of the pursuit down Hightower Drive. The BMW lost control trying to round a curve at a high rate of speed.

"But it was a rude awakening. We walked outside, and I couldn’t believe it," Randles said. "The car was sitting there and smoking, and stuff was scattered everywhere. It was crazy."

The BMW hit a mailbox, ricocheted off a tree and slammed into the brick in the front of the Randles’ house. Luckily, the couple’s bedroom is in the back.

Police say the kids bailed from the BMW. Three were taken into custody following a short search. Two of them were 14. One was 13 years old.

Charges are pending. Their names will not be released since they are juveniles.

It’s also still unclear who the BMW belonged to.

The Randles are still staying in their home of nearly 30 years since there’s only minimal damage to the interior.

"They will have to get a structural engineer to check the foundation and walls and see how many studs are broken behind the bricks," Randles said.

About a year ago, FOX 4 covered a similar story on the same street.

A suspected drunk driver also lost control around the same curve on Hightower Drive and crashed into a home just two doors down from the Randles. That driver also led police on a chase.