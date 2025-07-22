Teenager arrested in Northwest Texas Independence Day attack plot

article

An 18-year-old Canyon man is facing charges after a joint investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Amarillo Police Department, and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office uncovered an alleged plot to attack local Independence Day festivities.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Kevin Hunt was initially detained on an emergency mental health warrant on July 2 after investigators became concerned about his potential to harm himself or others. According to DPS Northwest Texas Region Chief Joe Longway, Hunt's "horrific plans" were thwarted due to strong partnerships between law enforcement agencies.

What they're saying:

"Because of the strong partnerships DPS has with other law enforcement agencies at the local and federal level, the horrific plans we believe this individual had planned never materialized," said Longway. "It’s not just law enforcement officers who can help thwart potential attacks—so can the public. By staying alert and speaking up when you see something suspicious, you can save lives."

In the weeks leading up to his detainment, Hunt exhibited concerning social media activity, including expressions of self-harm and a desire to commit a mass casualty attack. He also displayed "continuous grievances and ideations" on social media that alarmed law enforcement. Authorities observed Hunt conducting activities consistent with site surveillance ahead of local Independence Day festivities, prompting immediate action from DPS.

Explosive Components, Firearms Seized

What we know:

Working with the Randall County District Attorney’s Office, DPS obtained a search warrant for Hunt's residence. Law enforcement seized several materials used to make explosive devices, multiple firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from his home.

On July 11, Hunt was charged with possession of components of explosives.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is currently available.

Broader Anti-Terrorism Efforts

This collaborative investigation highlights the department's ongoing commitment to Governor Greg Abbott's directive earlier this year to surge Anti-Terrorism Task Force resources across the state.

This directive included the implementation of the Texas Behavioral Threat Assessment Intervention and Prevention Program Strategy, focusing on early detection, intervention, and prevention of potential threats.

Public's Role through iWatchTexas

What you can do:

DPS encourages Texans to use the iWatchTexas tool to report suspicious activities or behaviors in their schools and communities that may indicate criminal, terroristic, or school safety-related threats. Reports can be made via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org, or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential and are reviewed by law enforcement analysts.

The iWatchTexas app is free and available for iPhone and Android. DPS reminds the public that iWatchTexas is not for emergencies, and situations requiring an emergency response should be reported by calling 911.