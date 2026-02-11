Fort Worth shooting: Man shot and killed following 'disturbance' at motel; no arrests made

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in the parking lot of a motel in the 5800 block of East Lancaster Avenue. Fort Worth investigators believe the shooting followed a "disturbance" between two men, but the motive and their relationship remain unclear. No suspects are in custody as of Wednesday morning, but police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.



A man was shot and killed in a Fort Worth motel parking lot late Tuesday night following a disturbance, according to police.

Fort Worth motel shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth motel shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call at a motel in the 5800 block of East Lancaster Avenue at approximately 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe two men were in the parking lot when an argument or disturbance broke out. During the encounter, a suspect opened fire and struck the victim. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the man's name.

It remains unclear if the two men were known to each other before the shooting.