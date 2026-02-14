Sisters mourn husbands killed after crash sends car onto Dallas sidewalk

article

The Brief Two men were killed when a car crashed onto a North Dallas sidewalk last week. Chad Smith and Sam Arlia were in Dallas for work and leave behind seven children. Donations have topped $100,000 for their families; no charges have been announced.



Two sisters are mourning the deaths of their husbands this Valentine's Day after the brothers in law were fatally hit by a car while standing on a Dallas sidewalk.

The Feb. 5 incident happened while the men were on a business trip to the city.

Dallas double-fatal crash

What we know:

On Feb. 5, Smith and his brother-in-law Sam Arlia were standing on a sidewalk in North Dallas.

Dallas police say a black Mercedes hit a white Nissan Sentra, and the crash sent the Mercedes off the road and onto the sidewalk where the two men were waiting to cross the street.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after.

The two men had been in Dallas for work.

Smith left behind his wife of 25 years and their three kids. Arlia left behind his wife of 25 years and their four kids.

What we don't know:

No criminal charges have been announced so far.

GoFundMe

The sisters have a GoFundMe set up to help cover memorial services and stabilizing expenses after losing their husbands.

As of now, one hundred thousand dollars have been raised.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Sisters mourn husbands

A long-time friend shared with FOX 4 how she felt the moment she learned of this incredible loss.

At Vanessa Stern’s wedding, there’s a moment she still remembers so clearly.

"So when we were looking for people to sing at our wedding, and I knew their hearts were just, they just had really pure hearts," Stern said.

One of those voices belonged to Chad Smith.

"I just saw him as a really dedicated, solid young man walking his faith out in college, a very creative type, a hard worker, just those kinds of people, just salt of the earth people," Stern said.

Stern said she was in shock when she got the text about Chad's death.

"And I showed it to my husband, and it just didn't even, it didn't even add up. To be honest with you, it was just super short," said Stern. "'We're here in Dallas, and our husbands were in an accident, and they were killed.' And so we were just, I was overwhelmed."

Two days later, she sat with Smith’s wife in a Dallas hotel room.

"So just sitting with her and experiencing the deepest point of the human experience, which is losing someone you love quickly like that. It was just an honor and very humbling and very sobering."

Stern says she feels for her friend and her family members as they start on the long road of coming to terms with the loss.

"You know, this is a family, and it's just so sudden, and the impact has been shocking for everybody, but even the impact of the loss of these two individuals to their families and friends, and they'll probably feel it for a long time," Stern said.