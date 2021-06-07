Teenage boy in critical condition after shooting at Fort Worth high school parking lot

article

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after reportedly being shot in the Eastern Hills High School parking lot in Fort Worth.

The shooting happened Monday around 5:20 p.m. at the school parking lot in the 5700 block of Shelton Street.

Police say the boy was found shot in the neck after a fight happened. It’s unclear how old the boy is.

Police say no one is in custody in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story.