Teen girl shot at Arlington rec center

Arlington police are investigating a shooting of a teenage girl at a rec center in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Dottie Lynn Rec Center on Norwood Lane at 4:20 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Investigators found the teen girl with a gunshot wound near the pool area.

Arlington PD says was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She is now out of surgery and the medical staff believes she will survive.

Investigators believe a group of teenagers jumped the fence to the pool, which is closed for the season.

At some point the girl was shot. Police say it is unclear what led to the shooting or who fired.

Two teens were detained nearby, officers also recovered a gun.

One female was arrested for the unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading and criminal trespass.

The other, a male was arrested for criminal trespass.

The juveniles names will not be released due to their ages.

Arlington PD says they believe several teens were at the rec center at the time of the shooting. Investigators want to speak to the individuals and are asking anyone with knowledge of the situation to give them a call.