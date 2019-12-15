Teen fatally shot near apartments in Haltom City

article

A juvenile was fatally shot Sunday afternoon near an apartment building in Haltom City.

Police say they were called out at about 2 p.m. for a shots fired call in the 6300 block of Baker Boulevard.

Responding officers found a male, believed to be in his teens, who had been shot in the abdomen near the Rio Vista Apartments.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Investigators said there were several witnesses to the shooting, and they are being questioned.

Police are also working to get surveillance video from the apartment complex.

No suspects have been identified at this time.