Teen dies two days after shooting outside Eastern Hills High School

A 17-year-old who was shot outside of Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth has died.

The teen was shot in the neck Monday and passed away from his injuries on Wednesday, Fort Worth police said.

Police believe this shooting resulted from some sort of fight in the parking lot of the school on Monday afternoon.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

FWPD said they have not made any arrests in the case.

