Teen charged for fatally shooting man in DeSoto in front of his family

A man is now charged with capital murder in the death of a man who was killed in front of his family.

Police in DeSoto say Evan McMaryion shot Randall Thornhill during a carjacking in May.

McMaryion, 19, is also charged with shooting Thornhill's wife, Heather French. Her 5-year-old son was in the car when the shooting happened, but was not hurt.

McMaryion was arrested in Arizona and will be extradited back to Texas.