Teen charged for fatally shooting man in DeSoto in front of his family

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
DeSoto
DeSOTO, Texas - A man is now charged with capital murder in the death of a man who was killed in front of his family. 

Police in DeSoto say Evan McMaryion shot Randall Thornhill during a carjacking in May. 

McMaryion, 19, is also charged with shooting Thornhill's wife, Heather French. Her 5-year-old son was in the car when the shooting happened, but was not hurt. 

McMaryion was arrested in Arizona and will be extradited back to Texas.