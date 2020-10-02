Teen arrested for deadly crime spree in Arlington

Police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible several violent crimes in Arlington that left one man dead and three women seriously injured this week.

Police say Osagie Ayanru, 18, robbed beat and stabbed a convenience store clerk on Monday. The clerk was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Two days later, on Wednesday, police say a vehicle was reported stolen from the same convenience store parking lot.

Later that evening, a short distance from the store, a husband and wife were attacked during an evening walk.

The attacker stabbed beat and robbed the couple. The husband, 44-year-old Islam Duly, died. His wife survived with serious injuries.

A short time after that attack, police say a driver struck a woman nearby who was walking her dog. The woman was thrown onto a lawn and survived, but her dog did not.

Advertisement

Police believe the car used in that crime, is the one stolen from the convenience store -- which they later recovered. Police say evidence from the stolen car and a tip led them to Ayanru.

Ayanru is charged with aggravated while police process evidence to determine if they can charge him with the murder and hit and run as well.

RELATED: Man fatally stabbed, wife attacked on daily walk in Arlington neighborhood