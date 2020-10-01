Man fatally stabbed, wife attacked on daily walk in Arlington neighborhood

article

A man was killed and his wife was seriously hurt after being brutally attacked in their south Arlington neighborhood. A third person may have been hit by the fleeing suspect’s car.

Police said it happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday as the couple was out for their daily walk through their neighborhood near Collins Street and Southeast Parkway.

A man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt attacked them and pushed 44-year-old Islam Duly to the ground.

The man punched and stabbed Duly’s wife with a knife. He tried to rob them and then stabbed Duly multiple times in the neck, head and upper torso.

Duly was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. His wife suffered serious injuries.

Police are now asking people who live in the neighborhood to check their surveillance cameras to if they captured the robbery suspect’s fleeing vehicle.

Detectives believe that after the deadly attack, the robbery suspect got into a car that was parked nearby. He and the getaway driver went west on Southeast Parkway from Collins Street.

As they turned north onto Rising Meadows Drive, they allegedly ran over a woman who was out walking with her dog.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. The crash killed her dog.

She told detectives that she heard someone in the car yelling, “Tay, grab her wallet.” But she wasn’t carrying anything so they left.

Detectives are also looking into whether the same pair was responsible for a similar robbery and stabbing at a 7-Eleven in the area on Monday.

So far, police only have a vague description of the robbery suspect and the getaway car. They are hoping surveillance video will give them more clues.

“We are really needing the public’s help on this case to bring the person on persons responsible to justice,” said Interim Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. “Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by these acts of violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.