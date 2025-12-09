Grand Prairie man charged with murder for deadly baby shower shooting in Dallas

article

The Brief A 21-year-old man, Jesus Angel Torres III, has been arrested for murder in connection with a shooting at a Dallas baby shower. The shooting killed 33-year-old Joseph Anthony Premeaux and wounded three other guests, including a man critically shot in the head. The violence on December 6, 2025, began when an argument between two female guests escalated into a fight involving the male guests.



Dallas police have arrested a 21-year-old man on a murder charge after a shooting at a baby shower left one person dead and three others wounded. The suspect, who was also shot in the incident, was identified by witnesses as the shooter.

Deadly shooting at Dallas baby shower

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2025, at 2984 W. Wheatland Rd., at an event center in the Red Bird area of Dallas.

According to the arrest warrant, 33-year-old Joseph Anthony Premeaux was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition at the hospital. A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand and has been released from the hospital. A 24-year-old woman was shot in the ankle and was treated at the hospital.

The Latest:

Jesus Angel Torres III, 21, faces a felony charge of murder. Torres, who was shot in the leg, drove himself to a hospital and was later taken to a hospital in Mansfield. He was driving a white Nissan Altima that matched the description of the suspect vehicle that left the scene, the arrest affidavit showed.

The backstory:

The shooting happened during a baby shower, and all parties involved were guests at the event. According to the arrest warrant, it started with an argument between two female guests, which escalated into a physical fight involving male guests, including the deceased victim, Joseph Premeaux, and the suspect, Jesus Angel Torres.

The arrest document states that a witness intervened and pushed Torres out of the building to separate the fight. As the witness turned to go back inside, they heard gunshots and saw Torres in the door frame pointing and shooting a gun into the building, striking multiple people.

Another witness told police that Torres pulled a gun from his pocket and began shooting after he was escorted outside. He said he also saw two guests leave the building and exchange gunfire with Torres in the parking lot.

Evidence at the scene confirmed the shootings happened just inside the front door and in the parking lot, matching witness accounts, investigators say.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide division secured an arrest warrant for Jesus Angel Torres III. Torres' residence is listed in Grand Prairie, Texas. The warrant was issued on December 7, 2025. His bail amount has not been determined.