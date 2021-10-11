Teammates to attend Utah football player’s funeral in Mesquite

article

A University of Utah football player from North Texas who was killed last month will be laid to rest on Monday.

Aaron Lowe was shot to death at a party in Salt Lake City. It was just hours after his team beat Washington State.

RELATED: Utah football player from Mesquite killed in house party shooting

The 21-year-old graduated from West Mesquite High School.

His college teammates are flying into North Texas Monday morning to attend his funeral.

The Utes played their first game without Lowe Saturday against USC.

They wore a new decal on their helmets honoring him with his initials and the words "Forever U."

Police arrested 22-year-old Buk M. Buk for Lowe’s murder, as well as the attempted murder of another partygoer and felony discharge of a firearm.

Advertisement

RELATED: Arrest made in shooting death of Utah football player from Mesquite