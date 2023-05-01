Teacher Appreciation Week 2023: Freebies and deals offered for educators

Teacher Appreciation Week is the annual time teachers get the extra credit they deserve year round.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12, 2023, and several restaurants and businesses are offering deals or freebies to say thank you.

Some are also celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

A first grade classroom at the Branch Brook Elementary School in Smithtown New York is shown at the end of the school day. (Photo by John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Here is where teachers can receive a special thank you this month:

Apple

Apple offers education pricing for teachers (and students) on some of its products all year round, including Macs and iPads.

More information here .

AT&T

Teachers can sign up for unlimited plans costing just $27/month if you get at least four lines.

More information here .

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble is once again offering teachers a free tall hot or iced coffee during Teachers Appreciation Week.

Costco

Costco doesn’t offer free or discounted memberships, but teachers who join Costco as a new member will receive a $20 gift card.

More information here .

Great Wolf Lodge

Teachers and the education community can save up to 40% off reservations booked between May 8-14, 2023, using the code TEACHER. This offer is valid for stays through Sept. 21, 2023.

And, through a partnership with DonorsChoose , Great Wolf Lodge will donate $10 from every reservation booked as part of this Teacher Appreciation Week initiative, up to $100,000, to the nonprofit.

Headspace

Headspace offers free account access to K-12 teachers and supporting staff. Headspace is a mindfulness and meditation app that can help students focus and build stress-relieving habits.

You will use your school district email to sign up. Get more information here .

Michaels

Teachers can enjoy an additional 15% Off Entire Purchase Including Sale Items promo at Michaels.

Your teacher status can be linked with a Michaels Rewards account. More information here .

MOD Pizza

On Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 2, teachers can show their work ID and receive a BOGO MOD-sized pizza or salad.

This in-store deal will be available at all locations across the U.S.

Potbelly

During Teacher Appreciation Week, Potbelly will be giving teachers a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they purchase an entrée.

Teachers will just need to show their work ID or badge at the counter.

Reebok

Teachers are included in Reebok’s discount program, among medical workers, military and first responders. You can get 50% off with verified ID.

More information here .

Samsung

Samsung’s Education Offers Program has special pricing and offers year round.

You can become a verified user with your school email ID. More information here .

TGI Fridays

On Teacher Appreciation Day, May 2, from 5 p.m. until restaurant closing, local time, teachers who dine in at participating TGI Fridays can receive a free meal from the below selections:

Cheeseburger with Seasoned Fries

Crispy Chicken Fingers with Seasoned Fries and Coleslaw

6 oz. Center-Cut Sirloin with Mashed Potatoes and Garlic-Butter Broccoli

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

To redeem the deal, teachers should present a valid school ID.

This story was reported from Detroit.