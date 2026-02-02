1 dead, 2 seriously injured after drunk-driving accident in Dallas

The Brief One person is dead, and two people are seriously injured after a drunk-driving wreck in Dallas. Police say a pickup truck hit a sedan at the intersection of Singleton Boulevard and N. Hampton Road, pinning victims inside the vehicle. Police used the jaws of life to extract victims from the car. Witnesses said the driver, who was intoxicated, asked for help getting away but couldn't leave due to a severe leg injury suffered in the wreck.



A drunk-driving accident on Singleton Boulevard in Dallas has left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

What we know:

On Feb. 1, a pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Singleton Boulevard in Dallas ran a red light and hit a sedan traveling on N. Hampton Road.

The impact of the crash caused extreme damage to the sedan. Multiple people were pinned underneath one of the vehicles following the crash. Police used the jaws of life to cut through the driver's side of the sedan to get victims out.

The three passengers in the sedan were taken to local hospitals. One victim, a 33-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Two others are seriously injured.

Police arrested the driver of the pickup truck, a 31-year-old man, at the scene. He now faces intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges.

What we don't know:

We do not know the name of the driver who was arrested, or the names of the victims in the incident.

What they're saying:

Devon Mobley and his wife witnessed the crash in person and described the incident to FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

"It was one of the most horrific wrecks I've seen," Mobley said. "He was so off his rocks it was wild. He couldn’t keep eye contact though his eyes kept rolling. That’s how drunk he was."

Mobley says the driver pleaded with him and other witnesses to help him get away. The driver had a severe injury from the crash that prevented him from trying to leave.

"He was begging to go home, begging to let us take him home, stuff like that," Mobley said. "He wasn’t showing the remorse that someone should show after potentially killing someone."