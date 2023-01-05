TCU to hold National Championship send-off for football team Friday morning

The TCU Horned Frogs will hold a special send-off on Friday morning as its football team heads off to Los Angeles for the national championship game.

Team buses will leave from Frog Alley starting at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

The buses will go down W Cantey Street, before turning onto S University Drive.

TCU will play the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Horned Frogs are 13.5 point underdogs to the defending national champs.

TCU has not won a National Championship since 1938 when legendary Horned Frog Davey O’Brien was the quarterback.