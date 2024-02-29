TCU announces arrest of suspected prowler at off-campus housing

Texas Christian University announced the arrest of a suspected prowler at off-campus housing.

Ring camera video from Sunday, Feb. 25 at 4 a.m. showed a man approaching the door with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

Fort Worth police arrested a suspect they believe was the person in the video.

Another person is seen a few feet away with a flashlight.

"The investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected from this and other crimes in the TCU area," reads a flyer sent by the university.

TCU’s police department previously said they were working to assist Fort Worth Police, the lead agency investigating several similar incidents over the past two months in an off-campus housing area near Sandage Avenue and West Berry Street.

A parent whose student lives in the area shared with FOX 4 a Ring camera video showing who she believes is the same suspected prowler.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.