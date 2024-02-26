TCU warns students after 2 attempted burglaries at off-campus housing

TCU is warning students and others who live nearby at off-campus housing to be alert for prowlers.

Surveillance video shows two recent incidents that Fort Worth police are also investigating.

A Ring camera video captured a man approaching a door while holding an object that resembles a gun. Another person a few feet away had a flashlight.

From that incident on Sunday at 4 a.m., TCU's police department issued a campus bulletin flyer that includes a still photo from the Ring video. They’re hoping to identify the two and urge the campus community to "remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to TCU Police."

"They are definitely aware, and our investigators are looking into it," said Fort Worth Police Spokesperson Tracy Carter.

TCU’s police department is working to assist Fort Worth Police, the lead agency investigating several similar incidents over the past two months in an off-campus housing area near Sandage Avenue and West Berry Street.

A parent whose student lives in the area declined an interview but shared with FOX 4 a Ring camera video showing who she believes is the same suspected prowler.

"The one thing about us, TCU and Fort Worth, we have a great partnership on both sides," Carter said. "So we are sharing video talking to the commander of that area. She’s definitely aware. And, again, if someone sees, something that’s out of hand, please let us know."

As for the initial video where the person appears to have a gun in hand while attempting to check the door…

"The footage is really grainy. But that’s something we are looking into, so we’re not taking anything lightly," Carter said.

Investigators are working to identify the person while urging anyone with information to get in touch with either department right away.

"We’re going to do everything we can to talk to this person and see why they were doing what they were doing," Carter said.