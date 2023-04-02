Traffic for Rangers, Taylor Swift fans in Arlington expected to get worse as severe weather possible

The possibility of severe weather is only going to make the traffic mess in Arlington Sunday night even more hectic.

With the Texas Rangers game, the third and final Taylor Swift concert of the weekend at AT&T Stadium, and the weather, driving in that part of town could be difficult.

There is a Tornado Watch for most of North Texas until 11 p.m., and there are tens of thousands of people flocking to Arlington for the Rangers game and Taylor Swift concert.

Both covered venues said they have been planning with severe weather in mind and will adjust the plan accordingly.

AT&T Stadium officials said they’ve been in communication all week with the National Weather Service.

It started raining in Arlington just before 4 p.m. There was a big downpour, with lots of people taking cover here at Texas Live!

AT&T Stadium officials said all communication for potential severe weather will be communicated to concertgoers on video boards, as well as audio speaker systems inside and outside.

Some Taylor Swift fans made the trip out here extra early.

Rangers fans were waiting for the doors too, with their fingers crossed they too aren’t caught in the downpour.

"I was mainly watching your app and seeing the timeline on when we are going to get hit," said Steve Fredrickson, who is attending the Rangers game.

"We knew it was going to rain a chance of rain, so we have our ponchos in our clear bags," said Morgan Blackburn, who is attending the Taylor Swift concert.

Heavy traffic was already being expected for the area, and that’s just expected to be worse as you add in the rain.