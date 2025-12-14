Dallas police search for Cedar Crest area shooting suspect

article

The Brief A man was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday afternoon near the intersection of South Lancaster Road and East Kiest Boulevard in Dallas. The victim was found in the 2100 block of Village Way and was transported to a local hospital. The man is currently listed as stable, but his condition was not released.



A man was shot Saturday afternoon near the intersection of South Lancaster Road and East Kiest Boulevard in Dallas, police said.

Cedar Crest shooting investigation

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 3:09 p.m. on December 13, 2025.

The preliminary investigation determined that the man was shot by an unknown suspect in the 2100 block of Village Way. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed as stable, but his condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the suspect, nor did they release any identifying information about the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.