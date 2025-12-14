Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police search for Cedar Crest area shooting suspect

By
Published  December 14, 2025 1:16pm CST
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A man was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday afternoon near the intersection of South Lancaster Road and East Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.
    • The victim was found in the 2100 block of Village Way and was transported to a local hospital.
    • The man is currently listed as stable, but his condition was not released.

DALLAS - A man was shot Saturday afternoon near the intersection of South Lancaster Road and East Kiest Boulevard in Dallas, police said.

Cedar Crest shooting investigation

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 3:09 p.m. on December 13, 2025.

The preliminary investigation determined that the man was shot by an unknown suspect in the 2100 block of Village Way. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed as stable, but his condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the suspect, nor did they release any identifying information about the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety