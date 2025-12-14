Dallas police search for Cedar Crest area shooting suspect
DALLAS - A man was shot Saturday afternoon near the intersection of South Lancaster Road and East Kiest Boulevard in Dallas, police said.
Cedar Crest shooting investigation
What we know:
Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 3:09 p.m. on December 13, 2025.
The preliminary investigation determined that the man was shot by an unknown suspect in the 2100 block of Village Way. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed as stable, but his condition has not been released.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about the suspect, nor did they release any identifying information about the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.