Dallas man who robbed 3 banks while on parole for bank robbery gets 10-year prison sentence

A Dallas man who robbed several banks while out on parole for a previous bank robbery will spend more than 10 years in prison.

What we know:

Taurick Demon Walker, 43, was sentenced on Thursday to 105 months in prison for the most previous bank robberies and another 24 months for violating his parole conditions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Timeline:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas released information about Walker's history.

MARCH 2018

Walker pleaded was convicted of a bank robbery and sentenced to six years in prison.

MARCH 2023

After serving his prison sentence, Walker was released on parole.

AUGUST 2023

On Aug. 10, just five months after being released, Walker robbed a Regions Bank in Irving. He handed the tell a note, saying "all your money now" and got away with a wad of cash.

Eight days later on Aug. 18, Walker robbed a Truist Bank and a Wells Fargo location in Garland.

For both those robberies, the attorney’s office says Walker showed the bank tellers a note that said, "Bank Robbery 20,000."

Investigators quickly linked Walker to both robberies using Flock license plate readers.

In a police interview, a family member said she recognized Walker by the cowboy hat he wore during one of the robberies.

That same month, Walker was arrested and charged for the three robberies.

OCTOBER 2024

Walker pleaded guilty to the three bank robberies.

FEBRUARY 2025

Walker was sentenced to a total of 129 months in prison, which is a little over 10 years.