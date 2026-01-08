Taste Addison cancelled after 30 years

The Brief The Taste Addison food festival is coming to an end. City council members cited losses from the 2025 festival as reasons for cancellation. Addison plans to continue celebrating Addison's culinary scene in new ways.



The Town of Addison is bringing Taste Addison, its long-running food festival, to an end.

What we know:

Taste Addison dates back to 1993, celebrating the city’s culinary scene with food and live music.

This year’s festival was slated to take place from April 17–19.

During an Addison city council meeting, council members cited a $760,000 loss from last year’s festival as a reason for the cancellation.

What's next:

The city plans to continue celebrating Addison’s culinary scene in new ways.

"The Town will shift its focus toward fresh, creative ways to celebrate Addison’s incredible culinary scene," the Town of Addison said in an email. "The core purpose of Taste Addison – promoting Addison’s 200+ restaurants – will be reenvisioned to include new, year-round options to support and elevate North Texas’ most vibrant dining hub."