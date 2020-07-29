Tarrant County school districts making changes to school start dates after AG’s ruling

Some Tarrant County school districts are moving up their start dates for in-person instruction.

Mansfield, Keller, and Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDs all made changes Tuesday night.

Arlington ISD is meeting Wednesday to discuss options.

Fort Worth, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville ISDs have meetings scheduled in the next week.

All of this follows notice from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that school districts, not health authorities, should be the ones deciding when to open their campuses.

Tarrant County school districts have had to re-work plans a few times at this point.

Advertisement

The smaller districts are making their decisions rather quickly, with the large districts still figuring out next steps.

Arlington ISD trustees will discuss the plan to reopen in the fall.

Fort Worth ISD will do the same in its emergency meeting Thursday at 8 a.m.

Tarrant County districts were set to start virtual learning August 17, and in-person instruction for those who chose it on September 28, in accordance with a county public health declaration.

But they are abruptly changing gears after Tuesday’s opinion from AG Paxton, which said local health authorities do not have the power to delay the start of school to prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks.

RELATED: Texas AG: Local health authorities may not close all schools to prevent COVID-19

Photo via Pixabay

Smaller Tarrant County districts, like Mansfield ISD, determined a plan within hours of the new state guidance.

All students will start learning virtually August 12, and those opting for in-person class will return to campus September 8.

Mansfield ISD Superintendent Kimberly Cantu explained what guided their thinking at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

“I want you guys to know, as a board every, decision we’ve made, we’ve tried to make it based on data, and the data has been changing, but we tried to make it on data,” she said.

White Settlement ISD said it will be going with its previous plan to start in-person and virtual leaning, depending on what families choose, on September 9.

Kelller ISD has a similar set up, except it’s start date for in-person and virtual leaning is August 19.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD will start remote and in-person leaning August 20.

BACK TO SCHOOL: North Texas school district start dates & delays