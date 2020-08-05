Tarrant County reports 1,673 new COVID-19 cases, breaking every North Texas record

article

Tarrant County reported a record-breaking 1,673 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, far and away the highest daily total seen anywhere in North Texas.

There is no indication if the startling number was the result of a backlog in test results just now being released.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Tuesday’s total in Tarrant County was less than half of Wednesday’s number. The county says some of Tuesday's cases were part of delayed results from labs.

Tarrant County also reported eight more deaths.

Meanwhile, Dallas County reported 508 new cases on Wednesday and four new deaths.

Advertisement

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases