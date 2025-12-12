Expand / Collapse search

Man who shot Tarrant Co. deputy sentenced to 95 years in prison

By and
Published  December 12, 2025 1:37pm CST
Fort Worth
FOX 4
35-year-old Tarrant County Deputy Brent Brown, is still recovering from his injuries after he was shot twice inside the Fort Worth Community Credit Union in east Fort Worth on Monday, Nov. 27. Newly released video footage shows Brown getting shot twice by suspect Leland Williams before standing up and returning fire.

The Brief

    • The man who shot an off-duty Tarrant County deputy was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon.
    • A jury sentenced Leland Williams to 95 years in prison for aggravated assault against a peace officer.
    • In 2023, Williams shot Deputy Brent Brown inside a Fort Worth credit union where he was working as security.

FORT WORTH, Texas - It took a jury around eight hours to decide how long the man who shot an off-duty Tarrant County deputy will spend behind bars.

Leland Williams was sentenced Friday to 95 years in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a peace officer. Williams shot and seriously injured an off-duty deputy inside a Fort Worth credit union in 2023. 

Deputy Brent Brown was working as security at the credit union when he was shot. Brown has since recovered and returned to active duty with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Brent Brown (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn called the sentence a "long-overdue measure of justice."

"Deputy Brown’s courage in the face of an unprovoked and cowardly attack reflects the very best of our profession," Waybourn said. "I am proud of him, grateful for the relentless work of our prosecutors, and firmly believe that this sentence ensures a dangerous individual will never again have the opportunity to harm the people of Tarrant County."

Leland Williams

Tarrant County deputy shooting

The backstory:

It was November 2023 at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road. Williams appeared on the bank’s surveillance video, apparently agitated, and at one point he walked out, then returned. 

He was seen pacing, and ultimately approaching Brown, who he had spoken to briefly moments before he opened fire.

Williams testified on Wednesday that he was under the influence of Xanax and alcohol that day in November 2023, when he shot Brown twice.

Surveillance video showed Williams opening fire in the lobby and Brown shooting back.

Williams was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood after a brief standoff.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 4 reporting.

