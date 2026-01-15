Tarrant County juvenile probation officer arrested on juvenile sex charges

article

A Tarrant County juvenile probation officer was arrested Monday after being accused of a sexual relationship with a former juvenile who was once in custody where she worked.

What we know:

34-year-old Alexandria Venable is accused of improper sexual relations with a child under 17 years of age.

The arrest affidavit says she was having sexual conversations over the phone and had sexual contact with the juvenile on multiple occasions.

Venable had been a Probation Officer at the Tarrant County Juvenile Probation Center, where the alleged incidents took place. She is no longer employed there.

She turned herself in on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued.

What we don't know:

We don’t know the name of the juvenile in the alleged incident.