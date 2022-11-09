Tarrant County Judge: Tim O’Hare elected, Deborah Peoples concedes

Republican and former Farmers Branch mayor Tim O’Hare defeated Democrat Deborah Peoples in the race for Tarrant County judge.

O’Hare won with 53% of the vote. Peoples, the former chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, conceded the race late Tuesday night.

O’Hare said he will work to unite the county.

"I’m going to do what I think is right and I’m going to say what I believe and ultimately people are going to respond to it and get behind it or they won’t and that’s kind of how it goes," he said.

O’Hare will replace Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, who is retiring from office after 26 years.

There will be two other new faces on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

Voters also elected Democrat Alisa Simmons to represent Precinct 2 and Republican Manny Ramirez is leading his Democratic opponent in the race for Precinct 4.

What does a County Judge do?

Despite the name, most county judges do not try cases in Texas. Depending on the size of the county, they are asked to perform certain tasks. In Dallas, they serve as the supervisor of the commissioners courts, help run the county government and serve as the head of emergency management.