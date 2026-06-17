Tarrant County Jail inmate dies during medical emergency after refusing medical screening, officials say

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The Brief A 40-year-old man died at JPS Hospital after suffering a medical emergency in his Tarrant County Jail cell on Monday, just one day after being booked. Authorities stated that after being booked Sunday on a bond violation charge, the inmate refused to cooperate with or consent to routine medical assessments. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death, while multiple state and local agencies conduct a mandatory review of the incident.



A 40-year-old inmate has died after suffering a medical emergency at the Tarrant County Jail, just one day after he refused to undergo standard medical screening during booking, authorities said.

In-custody death

What we know:

The male inmate, whose identity has not yet been released, was in his cell Monday when his cellmate noticed he was in distress and alerted jail staff, according to a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Jail personnel initiated life-saving measures, which were continued by jail medical staff from John Peter Smith (JPS) Hospital. The man was taken to JPS Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate had been taken into custody by the River Oaks Police Department on a charge of violating a bond or protective order and was booked into the county facility on Sunday, June 14.

According to sheriff's officials, the man refused to cooperate or consent to a routine medical assessment during his initial intake. Jail personnel cannot force an individual to provide medical history or comply with a medical evaluation, officials said in a statement.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and will release the man's name once next of kin have been notified.

As required by law, the in-custody death has triggered a sweeping review by multiple internal and external entities. The death is being investigated by Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office jail staff, the agency's Criminal Investigations Division, and the medical examiner's office.

The case is also under review by an outside law enforcement agency, JPS medical staff, the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to ensure all jail protocols and state standards were met.