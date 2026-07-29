The Brief The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released body camera video of the arrest of Tony Romo on July 23. Romo was pulled over while driving on Interstate 43. He said he was headed back from a golf tournament. An arrest detention report said he was taken into custody after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests.



New body camera video shows the moment Tony Romo was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said he was heading home from a golf tournament near Milwaukee.

Tony Romo arrest video

What's new:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office recently released the body camera video of the incident involving Romo.

In the video, Romo can be heard telling the arresting deputy he was coming from a golf tournament in West Bend, Wisconsin and that he was headed to his hometown to visit his grandparents.

When the deputy asked how many drinks he'd had, he said, "zero."

Romo was asked to step out of his vehicle to perform a field sobriety test. He said multiple times that he wanted to call his lawyer first.

"Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?" Romo asked the deputy. She claimed she observed red, glassy eyes and smelled alcohol.

Romo eventually complied, got out of his SUV and was put into handcuffs. He was placed into a squad car and taken away from the busy interstate to perform physical motions like walking heel to toe and standing on one leg.

"Can I do an exercise?" Romo asked the deputy before the test.

"Go ahead, dude," the deputy laughed.

While stretching, Romo explained that he's undergone two back surgeries.

"Any head injuries recently? Any concussions," the deputy asked him. Romo laughed.

"Over the years, yes, but not recently," he replied.







After stumbling a few times, the deputy prepared to handcuff Romo again and arrest him.

"Did I pass this test?" Romo asked. "No, I didn’t, huh?"

He later refused to take a breathalyzer test.

"Like I said, I want my lawyer," he said.

What they're saying:

Romo has not yet made a public statement about the incident.

Tony Romo arrested for OWI

The backstory:

Romo was arrested by Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies this past Thursday evening after being stopped on a high-rise bridge while driving on Interstate 43.

According to an arrest detention report, he was taken into custody after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. Deputies also said they found "shooters," or mini bottles of liquor, in a backpack in his vehicle.

Romo was booked into the jail around 9:45 p.m. that night on a first-offense OWI charge. He was released around 11 p.m.

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What's next:

Romo is due to appear in court in Milwaukee on Sept. 21.

Tony Romo's career

Big picture view:

Romo, a Burlington native, played golf in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship in West Bend, which took place July 20–23. He tied for 73rd.

The 46-year-old retired from football in 2017 and joined CBS as a color commentator soon after. Since retiring, Romo and Jim Nantz have been the main tandem for CBS, calling three Super Bowls.

Romo was the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback from 2006 to 2015, but an injury cost him his spot in 2016 and the team released him after that season. He eventually retired.

Romo went 2-4 in the playoffs and never made it past the divisional round, famously dropping a snap for a potential game-winning field goal in his first against the Seattle Seahawks.

By the numbers:

Over the course of his career, Romo threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions, completing 65.3% of his passes. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and finished tied for third in the MVP vote in 2014 behind Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt – tied with DeMarco Murray.