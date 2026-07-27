3 dead after 18-wheeler hits stalled car in Kaufman County

The Brief Three people, including a child, and a dog were killed late Sunday night on eastbound U.S. Highway 80 in Kaufman County when an 18-wheeler struck a stalled car. The semi-truck flipped into a dry creek bed and caught fire, but the truck driver managed to crawl out uninjured. The main highway lanes reopened Monday morning after a 7.5-hour closure, while authorities continue investigating the cause of the collision.



Three people and a dog were killed late Sunday night in Kaufman County after an 18-wheeler slammed into a stalled car and plunged into a dry creek bed, authorities said.

Fatal crash on US 80

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on eastbound U.S. Highway 80 between Forney and Terrell, near the Terrell exit.

According to Kaufman County sheriff's deputies, emergency crews initially dispatched to reports of a disabled vehicle in the right lane quickly received updated calls reporting a fiery crash.

Investigators said the 18-wheeler struck the stalled vehicle, ran off the roadway, flipped over, and caught fire in a dry creek bed below.

Firefighters initially found a man and a woman dead inside the crushed car. Upon cutting open the wreckage, first responders discovered a child and a dog in the back seat, both deceased.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was able to crawl out of the burning rig and escaped without injuries.

The main eastbound lanes of U.S. 80 reopened Monday morning after being closed for roughly seven and a half hours, though the adjacent service road remained closed as heavy-duty wrecker crews worked to clear debris and tow the overturned semi-truck.

Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, along with emergency personnel from Forney and Terrell, assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.