Fort Worth PD to release video in 2 police shootings
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department is expected to share more information and body camera video of two officer-involved shootings that happened over the weekend.
Fort Worth Police Shootings
What's new:
Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia is set to hold a news conference on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. regarding both shootings.
You will be able to watch that update live in the video player above or on FOX Local.
The backstory:
The first shooting happened on Saturday night on the South Freeway. Officers were searching for 56-year-old Ricky Lindsey, who had cut off his ankle monitor after being connected to the sexual assault of a minor.
When police located Lindsey, he led them on a brief chase to a motel in south Fort Worth. Officers then shot and killed him after they said he pulled out a gun.
The second shooting happened a few hours later at an apartment complex off Renee Circle. Police said they got a call about a man who was armed with a knife and was fighting a woman.
When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Andrew Ponce outside. Ponce allegedly refused to drop the weapon and instead moved toward officers, who then shot him. He later died at the hospital.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and past news coverage.