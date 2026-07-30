Fort Worth PD to release video in 2 police shootings

The Brief Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia will hold a news conference on Thursday to release details and body camera footage from two weekend shootings. Officers shot and killed 56-year-old Ricky Lindsey after a pursuit, stating he pulled out a gun when officers located him after he cut off his ankle monitor. Hours later, police fatally shot 21-year-old Andrew Ponce when he allegedly approached officers with a knife while they were responding to a domestic disturbance.



The Fort Worth Police Department is expected to share more information and body camera video of two officer-involved shootings that happened over the weekend.

Fort Worth Police Shootings

What's new:

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia is set to hold a news conference on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. regarding both shootings.

You will be able to watch that update live in the video player above or on FOX Local.

The backstory:

The first shooting happened on Saturday night on the South Freeway. Officers were searching for 56-year-old Ricky Lindsey, who had cut off his ankle monitor after being connected to the sexual assault of a minor.

When police located Lindsey, he led them on a brief chase to a motel in south Fort Worth. Officers then shot and killed him after they said he pulled out a gun.

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The second shooting happened a few hours later at an apartment complex off Renee Circle. Police said they got a call about a man who was armed with a knife and was fighting a woman.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Andrew Ponce outside. Ponce allegedly refused to drop the weapon and instead moved toward officers, who then shot him. He later died at the hospital.

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