Tarrant County Jail corporal killed in single-vehicle crash in Arlington

A motorcade of police escorts led the body of a Tarrant County jail corporal from a hospital to a funeral home Monday morning.

34-year-old Corporal Aron Iseman died after a single-car crash early Friday morning while driving home from a late-night shift. Investigators are still trying to determine why he lost control and crashed. Investigators say he was only a few miles from home when his vehicle crashed on 287.

It was the usual route Nathalie Perez’s husband took home from his overnight shift at the Tarrant County Jail.

Along Highway 287 in Arlington, debris marks a crash site that’s just five miles from the corporal’s home, where his wife was waiting.

Now a widow, Nathalie is 17 weeks pregnant and mourning the loss of her husband and the future father to their little boy.

Aron was hired as a detention officer with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. He also served in the Army and did two tours in Afghanistan and two in Iraq.

"He was my best friend. He was my ride or die. My protector. My saving grace," Nathalie said. "He will never know how much I really needed him."

Just after 7 a.m. Friday Feb. 24, Arlington police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 287 near Little Road.

Aron had just left his shift at the Tarrant County Jail where he worked in the booking department.

Witnesses told police that Aron was in the southbound lefthand lane when his vehicle suddenly veered across the highway, went off the road and then flipped multiple times.

The investigation into the cause of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office, is still ongoing.

"I want to remember him the way he left the house: joking, laughing, giggling and being him," Nathalie said.

Monday, a procession of 70 law enforcement vehicles took Aron’s body from the medical examiner’s office to the Arlington funeral home.

Nathalie also works at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. She and Aron met there four years ago.

"He was such a lovable man. He had so much to give. So self driven," she said. "Words can’t express how amazing this man is."

2023 was supposed to be a year of new beginnings and big dreams with Aaron. Now, Nathalie is forced to navigate this unknown without him.

"The human side of us. Yes, I want to hold him. But I can feel him," she said. "I know he’s telling me, ‘I got you, babe. It’s going to be okay.’ It gives me a peace inside."

Nathalie says her son will be named Aron Ross Iseman Jr.

Funeral arrangements are still in the works. Nathalie wants to thank all of the support from the sheriff’s office plus other agencies as well as JPS Hospital.v