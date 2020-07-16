Tarrant County health officials spraying for West Nile Virus in Arlington, Pantego

Health departments in North Texas say people shouldn't forget about West Nile Virus.

Tarrant County officials said most of the mosquito trap tests set out for West Nile are in the northeast portion of the county.

Crews sprayed for mosquitos overnight after nine traps tested positive for West Nile Virus near the Arlington - Pantego city lines.

People in that area are urged to use mosquito repellent, wear long sleeve shirts and pants rather than shorts.

There will be another round of ground spraying, weather permitting, on Thursday night.