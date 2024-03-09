Former Tarrant County deputy constable accused of using his position to assault females

article

A former deputy constable in Tarrant County has been arrested after authorities said he may have used his position to assault females.

Oluwafemi "Femi" Awe faces a charge of indecent assault.

According to a release from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the case against the 31-year-old goes back to an incident on February 25.

No further details have been released about what led investigators to arrest Awe.

Anyone who may have additional information about Awe is asked to call Det. Holland at 817-884-2233 or email KKHolland@tarrantcountytx.gov, or call Lt. Morris at 817-884-3306 or email CEMorris@tarrantcountytx.gov.