Tarrant County deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Tarrant County investigators are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Deputies were called to Rendon Road, near Lemons Road, just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
They found a man lying in the middle of the street who had been run over by a vehicle.
Paramedics said the man died at the scene.
The driver was not at the scene when deputies arrived.
Crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the incident.
The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call them.